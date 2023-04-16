Atletico Madrid keep up La Liga pressure on Real Madrid with Almeria win

Atletico Madrid have kept alive their hopes of a La Liga second place finish with a 2-1 win over Almeria.
Los Rojiblancos took another step towards securing a Champions League qualification with an important three points in Madrid.
However, with a 12-point cushion now established inside the top four, Atletico will be aiming higher in the campaign run-in.
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 16, 2023
Atletico end the weekend just two points behind Real Madrid, in the battle for second spot, with Antoine Griezmann providing the spark for Diego Simeone.
Wasting no time! 🔴⚪
Antoine Griezmann gives his side the early lead with a header 🤙🇫🇷#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/uhDx7fLzdl
— Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 16, 2023
The Frenchman showed his sharpness to nod the hosts in front early on, before steering home the eventual winner, just before half time.
Griezmann on the double! ✌️
The Frenchman helps Atleti retake the lead with a fine team goal 🔴⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Lk409qcnba
— Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 16, 2023
Two goals brings Griezmann up to 11 league goals for 2022/23 and to third place on the club’s all time goal scorer list across all competitions.
Up next for Atletico is a crucial trip to Barcelona next weekend with the Catalans leading Los Blancos by 11 points in the title race.
