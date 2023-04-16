Atletico Madrid keep up La Liga pressure on Real Madrid with Almeria win

Atletico Madrid have kept alive their hopes of a La Liga second place finish with a 2-1 win over Almeria.

Los Rojiblancos took another step towards securing a Champions League qualification with an important three points in Madrid.

However, with a 12-point cushion now established inside the top four, Atletico will be aiming higher in the campaign run-in.

Atletico end the weekend just two points behind Real Madrid, in the battle for second spot, with Antoine Griezmann providing the spark for Diego Simeone.

Wasting no time! 🔴⚪ Antoine Griezmann gives his side the early lead with a header 🤙🇫🇷#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/uhDx7fLzdl — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 16, 2023

The Frenchman showed his sharpness to nod the hosts in front early on, before steering home the eventual winner, just before half time.

Griezmann on the double! ✌️ The Frenchman helps Atleti retake the lead with a fine team goal 🔴⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Lk409qcnba — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 16, 2023

Two goals brings Griezmann up to 11 league goals for 2022/23 and to third place on the club’s all time goal scorer list across all competitions.

Up next for Atletico is a crucial trip to Barcelona next weekend with the Catalans leading Los Blancos by 11 points in the title race.

Images via Getty Images