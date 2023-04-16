Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid keep up La Liga pressure on Real Madrid with Almeria win

Atletico Madrid have kept alive their hopes of a La Liga second place finish with a 2-1 win over Almeria.

Los Rojiblancos took another step towards securing a Champions League qualification with an important three points in Madrid.

However, with a 12-point cushion now established inside the top four, Atletico will be aiming higher in the campaign run-in.

Atletico end the weekend just two points behind Real Madrid, in the battle for second spot, with Antoine Griezmann providing the spark for Diego Simeone.

The Frenchman showed his sharpness to nod the hosts in front early on, before steering home the eventual winner, just before half time.

Two goals brings Griezmann up to 11 league goals for 2022/23 and to third place on the club’s all time goal scorer list across all competitions.

Up next for Atletico is a crucial trip to Barcelona next weekend with the Catalans leading Los Blancos by 11 points in the title race.

Antoine Griezmann Diego Simeone

