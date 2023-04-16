Antoine Griezmann: My best version at Atletico Madrid in 2022/23

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann believes he is enjoying the best moment of his career in 2023.

Griezmann has spearheaded Atletico in 2023 on the back of leading France to the 2022 World Cup final.

The 32-year-old brought his La Liga tally up to 11 league goals, with a brace in the 2-1 win over Almeria, alongside eight assists in league action in 2022/23.

Griezmann admitted it has taken time to settle back in Madrid, after eventually agreeing a permanent return to the Spanish capital from, Barcelona, in October 2022.

Alongside getting back into the flow of Diego Simeone’s team, Griezmann has also worked to repair his relationship with the fans, who were angered by his move to Catalonia in 2019.

“I knew when I returned, I had to make myself small because of everything I had done to the fans,” as per reports from Marca.

“I worked hard. Because of contract issues, and the 30 minutes that I could only play, but I didn’t care.

“All the effort, together with my teammates, they give me the goals and the assists.

“I think I’m in my most complete version for assists and goals. Atletico’s game is less vertical and we pass more, I have to adapt to find my place.

“I’m very happy with my performances, but I haven’t reached my ceiling. Hopefully I can reach it soon. In the national team it’s different because I’m closer to the box, but I will find my place.”

Antoine Griezmann has 11 league goals this season 👏 He's scored 10+ goals in nine different LaLiga seasons 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2Y4FkFbmK8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 16, 2023

Griezmann’s tallies put him as the top assister in La Liga this season, and his combined combined total of 19 goals and assists places him second for goal involvements, with only Robert Lewandowski (23) ahead of him.

If he can maintain his current form, he could break the 20+ La Liga goal mark for the first time since 2016, from his first spell in Madrid.