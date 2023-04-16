Analysis: How prominent should Toni Kroos and Luka Modric be at Real Madrid next season?

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have been legends for Real Madrid during their respective spells. They have overseen one of the most successful periods of the club’s history, while operating as the beating heart of the team.

Even at 33 and 37 respectively, they are vitally important players for Real Madrid. This season, they have helped Los Blancos win the European Super Cup and Club World Cup, while the Champions League and Copa del Rey could be added to their haul by the end of the campaign.

However, their prominence has been winding down this season. Carlo Ancelotti has rotated them on several occasions, Modric especially, with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos also in the squad.

Kroos and Modric’s futures at Real Madrid have been the cause of much speculation in recent months. Both are out of contract at the end of the season, but it does appear that both will be remaining in the Spanish capital for at least one more year.

Modric is reported to have signed a new deal, while Marca have now stated that Kroos will pen an extension, after deciding to remain at Real Madrid having previously had thoughts about retirement.

However, with the aforementioned four already at the club, and with speculation over at least one more midfielder joining in the summer, Kroos and Modric’s roles at Real Madrid next season are up for discussion.

Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, although it would require Borussia Dortmund to lower their asking price for the 19-year-old. If he does join, that would make it five younger midfielders in the first team squad.

Florentino Perez has often been someone to move on veteran players before their retirement stage, and with his transfer policy centring on signing young players for the first team, it’s hard to see Kroos and Modric being regular starters next season.

However, there is certainly scope for the two to be rotational options, with a view for them to mentor the younger players in Ancelotti’s squad. Both have years of experience of playing at the highest level in world football, and at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Especially for players coming into the club, the pressure that comes with playing for Real Madrid is daunting at times, and having those experienced heads in the dressing room will be invaluable.

Going forward, Real Madrid should look to use Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde and possibly Bellingham more than Kroos and Modric, but there is little doubt that they are valuable members of the first team squad.