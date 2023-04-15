Xavi hails Pep Guardiola’s influence on his career

Barcelona head coach Xavi has highlighted former boss Pep Guardiola as the key influence on his coaching career.

Xavi made his return to the Camp Nou in November 2021 as part of the club’s long term plan to bring Guardiola’s former midfield lynchpin back to Catalonia.

Despite a frustrating end to his debut campaign at the helm in Barcelona, the 43-year-old has transformed his team this season.

Barcelona have opened up a 13-point title lead over El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, at the top of La Liga, and they are on the verge of clinching a first league title since 2019.

However, despite his profile continuing to grow, Xavi is in no doubt over who is the world’s leading manager.

“For me, Guardiola is the best in the world, he’s brilliant,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“From the beginning. He’s the No.1.

“In training, he captivates you, I don’t want to compare myself, I have only just started.

“Hopefully, I can reach his level of success, but not for me, for the club.”

Xavi and Guardiola won the 1998/99 La Liga title as teammates, as the former broke into the Barcelona first team, and Guardiola came towards the end of his playing career.

However, they enjoyed incredible success together as coach and player, winning three La Liga titles, and two Champions Leagues, in a dominant period, from 2008 to 2012.