Xavi names reduced Barcelona squad for Getafe trip

Barcelona make their La Liga trip to Getafe with just 20 players named in Xavi’s matchday squad.

The Catalans have opted to make the trip to Madrid by train, as part of a drive to become more environmentally-friendly in their travel plans, with a smaller panel of players boarding the Renfe service from Barcelona Sants station.

Xavi continues to opt for caution over his returning injury absentees, with the league title edging ever closer for the Catlans, but Barcelona Athletic’s (B team) promotion push has also impacted his decision.

Rising stars Estanis Pedrola and Marc Casado both returned to the reserve side, for their league tie with Logrones, with Arnau Tenas due to travel to Madrid after the game.

📋 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐎́ 📋 💪 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗰̧𝗮 𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗲̀𝘁𝗶𝗰 🆚 SD Logroñés 📆 J32 – @Primera_RFEF

🏟 Estadi Johan Cruyff

📺 Esport3 i Instat TV#ForçaBarça 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/kn69w7MTKL — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) April 15, 2023

Xavi will look to rotate his starting team in Spanish capital, but complacency is the biggest threat to their title charge, with Real Madrid currently 13 points adrift, ahead of Los Blancos heading to Cadiz.