Xavi Hernandez confirms whether young players will be given chances for Barcelona during season run-in

Barcelona have had a very good domestic season, and they look well on course to cap it off with their first La Liga title in four years.

With 10 matchdays to go, Barcelona sit 13 points clear of Real Madrid, and they will look to continue winning as they target tying up the title as soon as possible.

Xavi Hernandez, speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Getafe (via Relevo), underlined this by confirming that he doesn’t intend to give prominent minutes to youth players.

“The ones that we consider most important will play. We don’t look at age or category. Players from Barca Atletic have helped us, but we have a large squad to compete and to win these games. This is no time for testing.”

Xavi’s remarks are a blow to the likes of Pablo Torre, Estanis Pedrola and Angel Alarcon, who have all featured heavily in the matchdays squads in recent weeks, but have found their first team minutes for Barcelona to be scarce.