Vinicius Junior’s remarkable numbers this season as Real Madrid star finally gets well-earned rest

This season has been one like no other in recent times. With the World Cup having taken place last winter, the campaign was split into two, which has caused much fixture congestion.

Several players have struggled with the demands of the season, with injuries having been a problem for many teams. Real Madrid, having been one of the sides with the most fixtures, have suffered more than most in that regard.

However, one player that has survived playing so many games is Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian international has played 45 matches already this season, totalling 3,929 minutes, as per MD. He has missed only two matches in the entire campaign, against Elche in La Liga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

However, Vinicius will miss Saturday’s trip to Cadiz with a muscle overload, which will be the first time he’s missed a match this season due to injury.

Luckily for Real Madrid, Vinicius is expected to be back for Tuesday’s trip to face Chelsea, as he targets helping Los Blancos secure another Champions League crown.

