Sergio Canales to miss crucial period of Real Betis’ season as four-match suspension is upheld

Real Betis are entering a crucial stage in the season, as they target achieving European football once again. With 10 games to go in La Liga, they sit in sixth, two points behind Villarreal and five clear of Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano.

However, it has been a struggle of late for Betis, who have won just once in their last five matches in the league, while also losing their last two (vs Atletico Madrid and Cadiz).

Things aren’t about to get easier either, following confirmation that the CAS have decided the uphold Sergio Canales’ four-match suspension for comments made about Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

Canales will now miss matches against Osasuna, Real Sociedad and Barcelona, having already served the first match of the ban against Atletico. He will miss Saturday’s match against Espanyol too, having been sent off against Cadiz last week.

With Nabil Fekir already out for the season due to injury, Real Betis will now be without two of their most important players for a crucial period of their campaign.