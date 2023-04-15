Real Madrid secure renewal of first team player – four others still to come in the next few weeks

The season run-in is expected to be very busy for Real Madrid, with success in the Copa del Rey and Champions League being targeted by Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Off the field, it is expected to be just as busy, with the futures of several first team players set to be decided in the next few weeks. Seven are out of contract this summer, and Real Madrid are in the process of deciding who to keep, and who to dump.

One player that looks set to stay is Luka Modric. The 37-year-old has been at the club since 2012, but there has been speculation surrounding his future, amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, he looks set to spend at least one more season in the Spanish capital, with Fichajes reporting that a renewal has been closed.

The next target for Real Madrid will be tying down another four first team players: Karim Benzema, Dani Ceballos, Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio. Toni Kroos is also more likely to stay than leave, while the final player out of contract, Mariano Diaz, is expected to depart.