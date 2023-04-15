Real Madrid not interested in Aurelien Tchouameni transfer offers

Real Madrid have no intention of selling Aurelien Tchouameni this summer despite his reduced role.

Tchouameni joined Los Blancos in an €80m deal ahead of the 2022/23 season after emerging as a star for AS Monaco.

However, despite his huge price tag, Carlo Ancelotti has used the French international as a rotating option in his midfield, with just 18 La Liga starts.

Veteran pair Toni Kroos and Luka Modric remain key players within Ancelotti’s plans, particularly in the Champions League, with Tchouameni left in the cold.

That lack of certainty over his role under Ancelotti has created speculation over his status in Madrid with Premier League giants Liverpool monitoring the 23-year-old.

The Reds have withdrawn from the race to sign Jude Bellingham – also a target for Real Madrid – with Tchouameni a previous target for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Real Madrid will not listen to any offers for him, and could open contract extension talks in the coming months.