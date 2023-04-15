Real Madrid keeping tabs on €25m-rated Italian youngster ahead of this summer

Real Madrid are likely to see the emergence of a new era in the midfield over the next couple of seasons, as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric come towards the end of their respective spells at the club.

Modric has been at Real Madrid for 11 years, while Kroos is approaching nine since his move from Bayern Munich. However, as their ages rise, their prominence is dropping, with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni breaking through.

Jude Bellingham could also be joining the ranks this summer, with Real Madrid hopeful of beating Manchester City to his signature. Gabri Veiga is another option too, having been linked with a move from Celta Vigo.

Another player that could join is Samuele Ricci, with MD reporting that Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of the young Italian, who currently plays for Torino in the Serie A. It is reported that he could be available for €20-25m, and he is also attracting interest from Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli.

Ricci would fit into Real Madrid’s transfer policy well, albeit a move this summer could depend on whether Bellingham can be signed from Borussia Dortmund.

