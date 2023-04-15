La Liga wrap: Athletic Club seal Basque derby win over Real Sociedad as European race tightens

Athletic Club secured a crucial 2-0 Basque derby La Liga win over rivals Real Sociedad to keep alive their European hopes this season.

Victory in Bilbao means Ernesto Valverde’s side end the weekend in 7th place in the table and within striking distance of a Europa League spot.

Captain Inaki Williams stole the show for the home side, as forced home the opener before the break, and sealed the victory, with a brilliant solo finish in the closing stages.

His brace brings the the Ghanaian international up to six derby goals as La Real’s Champions League push was halted.

However, their top four rivals endured a mixed afternoon, as Villarreal slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Real Valladolid, Selim Amallah’s comedy opener was added to by Jawad El Yamiq’s brilliant second.

Etienne Capoue’s thunderbolt hauled the hosts back into the contest after the restart but they remain four points behind Sociedad.

The main winners in the European race from Saturday’s action proved to be Real Betis as they secured a 3-1 win at home to Espanyol.

William Carvalho’s late goal sealed all three points for the visitors, as they leapfrogged Villarreal into 5th, with a three-point gap behind Sociedad.

