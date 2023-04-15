Former La Masia starlet “wants to re-join Barcelona” amid stalling contract talks

Barcelona have had several top talents play in their La Masia academy in recent years, although not all of them have progressed into the first team at the club.

Xavi Simons left in 2019 in favour of joining Paris Saint-Germain, while Dani Olmo also left before making his first team debut. He joined Dinamo Zagreb in 2014, and has since moved on to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

However, he could be on the move in the summer, with speculation over his future having ramped up in recent weeks. His contract at Leipzig expires at the end of next season, and talks have been fruitless, according to Christian Falk (via CaughtOffside).

“Leipzig are struggling to renew Olmo’s contract. The problem: Olmo wanted to have an immediate release clause for the summer of 2023 in the new contract.

“Originally, two clauses were agreed in the first round of negotiations last summer – one generally for any interested party (around €70-75m) and one for his home and desired destination Spain (around €60m). But now that the season has progressed and the club is looking ahead to the next, an immediate release clause could backfire badly.”

Falk has also confirmed that Olmo wants to return to Barcelona, although he is open to a move to the Premier League.

“Olmo would like to join FC Barcelona, ​​but is not averse to a move to England.”

Barcelona will struggle to afford Olmo this summer, due to their financial issues, but they could look to sign him for free at the end of next season, should he fail to sign a new deal at Leipzig.