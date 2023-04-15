Former Barcelona President wants to remove Real Madrid from El Caso Negreira proceedings

As of now, the Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation into Barcelona over alleged “sporting corruption” in El Caso Negreira is still ongoing, with little indication as to when the case will be brought to trial.

Barcelona have maintained their innocence throughout the matter, which initially broke two months ago, and they have scheduled a press conference for Monday, in which they will give their version of events.

Along with the club itself, others have been included the Prosecutor’s Office’s charge, namely Enriquez Negreira, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell.

Amid the investigation, Real Madrid confirmed their intention to appear in the court’s proceedings, which has soured the relationship between the two El Clasico rivals off the pitch.

Bartomeu has taken efforts into his own hands, according to Marca, and has written a letter to the court, according to Marca, in which he has stated his belief that Real Madrid have not been affected by El Caso Negreira, and subsequently, he wishes them to be removed from the court’s proceedings.

El Caso Negreira is likely to be in the news for a while yet, but Barcelona are said to be confident of getting through the matter without facing any sanctions.

