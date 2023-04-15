Diego Simeone confirms Angel Correa return against Almeria

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has confirmed Angel Correa will return to the squad for tomorrow’s La Liga clash with Almeria.

The Argentina international missed the 2-1 win away at Rayo Vallecano on April 9, after being being given a break by Simeone, following his death of mother Marcela Martinez.

The sad news was a key feature in the match, and Simeone praised the Rayo fans for their respectful gesture towards Correa and his family, in Vallecas.

👏🏼 Simeone y lo mejor del partido contra el Rayo. pic.twitter.com/HpYgXgG6zq — Relevo (@relevo) April 9, 2023

Ahead of a return to action, Simeone has updated the situation, stating how Correa has completed a full week of training, and he is ready to rejoin the Los Rojiblancos panel.

“Correa is very important for us. He will start and I can’t imagine anything other than good game from him”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He scored against Betis, then he couldn’t join us at Rayo. He played 70 minutes in the Besiktas friendly, and he is with his teammates at a difficult time, and he wants to play.”

Despite not featuring regularly as a starter for Simeone this season, with 16 La Liga substitute appearances, Correa has still played a key role, with six league goals so far.

Atletico remain in a strong position to secure another top four finish this season, with a 10-point cushion inside the Champions League spots, and they could still overtake Real Madrid in second place.