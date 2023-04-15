Barcelona opt against usual transportation method for trip to Getafe

Barcelona take on Getafe on Sunday afternoon, as they look to continue their pursuit towards the La Liga title.

Xavi Hernandez’s sit currently sit 13 points clear at the top of the table, although that deficit could be cut to 10 if Real Madrid defeat Cadiz on Saturday.

The Barcelona squad will make the trip to Madrid on Saturday afternoon ahead of the match, but they will do so in untypical circumstances. Usually, they opt to fly to away matches, but this weekend, they will make the three-hour journey to the Spanish capital by train, according to MD.

Barcelona’s reasons for doing this are environmental. The move obeys sustainability criteria, and with the trip by train not being drastically longer than if it were taken by plane, club officials have taken this decision.

Barcelona are expected to prioritise travelling by train over plane in the future, as long as their fixture schedule allows it, as well as if the journey itself isn’t drastically longer than by plane.