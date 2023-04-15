Barcelona have two choices as they mull over the future of Ez Abde

Ez Abde has had an excellent season with Osasuna. The 22-year-old has five goals and two assists in 26 appearances this season, but his overall play has caused his stock to rise exponentially.

Abde had previously struggled to break into the first team at Barcelona, but the loan move to Osasuna has made club officials at the La Liga leaders take notice. Xavi Hernandez has been impressed, although he does want more consistency from Abde.

Abde is expected to return to Barcelona this summer, although whether he stays at the club for next season remains to be seen. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and his agent was spotted in England this week.

According to Sport, Barcelona have two options this summer when it comes to Abde: they are choose to keep him around the first team for next season onwards, or they can cash in on his hype to generate some much-needed funds.

Barcelona do not have much depth at left wing, but their financial problems could see them look to sell Abde in the summer, despite the promise that he has showed at Osasuna this season.