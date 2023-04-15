Barcelona have date in mind for Ousmane Dembele’s return to action

2023 has been a frustrating year for Ousmane Dembele. The French international has been absent for much of it, due to a thigh injury suffered against Girona at the end of January.

Dembele was only projected to miss a few weeks with the injury, with the second leg of Barcelona’s Europa League clash with Manchester United originally scheduled in as his return date. However, six weeks on from that match, he is still not yet fit to play.

Barcelona have had to deal with a similar situation with Pedri, but they will hope to have both players back in first team contention soon, although with La Liga almost sown up, there isn’t a great necessity to rush them back.

However, Sport that reported the Barcelona have set a provisional date for Dembele’s return to action, which would be the match against Rayo Vallecano on the 26th of April.

It has been a massively frustrating situation for Dembele and Barcelona, but there appears to finally be light at the end of the tunnel.