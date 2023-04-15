Barcelona handed financial boost after receiving Francisco Trincao payment from Sporting CP

Barcelona’s financial struggles are well documented, with club officials needing to drastically reduce the first team wage bill ahead of next season, in order to comply with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Departures are expected this summer, as the club look to generate funds to balance the books. There has been plenty of speculation surrounding current first team players leaving, but loan players are another likely source of income.

Diario AS have reported that sources in Portugal have confirmed that Sporting CP have activated the mandatory buy option in their loan agreement with Barcelona for Francisco Trincao, believed to be €7m.

Trincao has impressed during his time back in his homeland, and he now looks to be remaining there for the foreseeable future, although there has also been speculation over Premier League interest.

Barcelona have also retained a 50% sell-on as part of the agreement, so they will be hoping that Trincao does move on from Sporting this summer.