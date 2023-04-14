Xavi Hernandez pleads with Barcelona to make extra effort to bring in defender

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will not let go of his desire to sign Villarreal defender Juan Foyth, as he looks to strengthen the team again this summer.

The Argentine defender was linked with a late move to Barcelona last summer, that did not go through. Villarreal have made it clear that they will not negotiate for Foyth, and want Barcelona to pay his release clause, which is reportedly sitting at a sizable €60m. He is on their shortlist, but does not seem the most likely of the options.

It is an expense Barcelona are unlikely to be able to afford, with the club already needing to reduce their wage bill by €180m in order to register their current contract renewals this summer.

Sport say that Xavi has asked the club to do what they can to bring in Foyth though. He feels the addition of the World Cup winner would see the side make a jump in quality next season.

Foyth is regarded as one of the most solid defenders in the league, and has decent ability on the ball too. So far this season Barcelona have used a combination of Hector Bellerin, Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and on occasion, Alejandro Balde at right-back this season. None are seen as long-term solutions by the Barca coach.