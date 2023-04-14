Tottenham plot club record move for Ansu Fati

Tottenham are considering a summer move for Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati.

Fati has been linked with a potential move away from the Camp Nou, ahead of the 2023/23 season, on the back of an injury ravaged 18 months for the Spanish international.

Despite the speculation, Fati remains determined to succeed at Barcelona, with no lingering intention of leaving the club, and he is keen to secure another chance.

Xavi has consistently backed the La Masia graduate to rediscover his form and fitness, but the club are rumoured to have told his agent Jorge Mendes to look for exit options.

According to reports from the Daily Express, Spurs are hoping to beat their rivals, with a quick offer for the 20-year-old striker, which would break their long held €62m transfer record.

Spurs will also look to retain Harry Kane, as their search for a new permanent manager continues, with Fati paired with the England captain in a new-look attack.