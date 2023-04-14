Real Madrid set to rotate at Cadiz ahead of Chelsea trip’

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancleotti will make changes to his starting XI for their weekend La Liga trip to Cadiz.

Los Blancos’ chances of defending their league title are effectively over, with Barcelona currently 13 points clear at the top of the table, with 10 games left to play.

Ancelotti has now switched focus to the Champions League with his side sealing a 2-0 midweek quarter final first leg win over Chelsea.

With a quick turnaround ahead of their second leg at Stamford Bridge, Ancelotti is taking no chances with his side, with Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior ruled out with minor injuries.

Ancelotti confirmed the pair will be fit to face Chelsea, but they will not be risked in Andalucia, in the only two squad changes from the win over Chelsea.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Marco Asensio are expected to rotate in as replacements with Ancelotti considering rests for his other veteran stars at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.