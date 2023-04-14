Rangers among five clubs interested in Barcelona youngster on loan

Barcelona youngster Pablo Torre has found himself out of favour under Xavi Hernandez this season, and unless there is a radical change in the summer, all signs point towards a loan move next season.

Despite not being blessed with much depth in midfield due to injuries Torre has played just 8 times this season, but has scored twice in those appearances. While not playing badly, it is clear Xavi has not taken to him. A meeting has been scheduled to discuss his future.

Torre, 19, already has interest from Almeria, Celta Vigo, Osasuna and Villarreal, which would allow them to see how he fares elsehwhere in La Liga.

Outside of La Liga, Sport say that Scottish side Rangers are also interested in him. They have a history of loans from big European sides in recent years, with Malik Tillman from Bayern Munich the latest.

Sending Torre to Scotland would certainly see him plunged into a physical league without much time on the ball. It can be the making of some youngsters, as was the case with Mikel Arteta, who also came through at La Masia. At Rangers, he would be under pressure in a similar way to in Barcelona. Alternatively, a La Liga loan may be seen as less of a risk for Torre, who only moved from Spain’s third tier this season.