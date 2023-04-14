Manchester United confirm Lisandro Martinez injury blow ahead of Sevilla trip

Manchester United have confirmed another injury setback ahead of their Europa League quarter final second leg at Sevilla.

The Red Devils looked to be cruising to a routine first leg win at Old Trafford with a 2-0 advantage heading into the closing stages.

However, two late own goals tied the contest at 2-2, with Lisandro Martinez forced off with an injury in the final moments.

Lisandro Martinez's Argentina teammates carried him off the pitch after his injury 💙 pic.twitter.com/GNaaZoBjaR — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 13, 2023

United boss Erik ten Hag initially claimed the combative defender could be fit to return in the coming weeks, depending on test results, but the club have since updated that his campaign is over.

A broken metatarsal has curtailed his first season in English football with the 2022 World Cup winner already established as a fans favourite at United.

Former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is also set to miss the second leg, at the the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, on April 20, after only lasting 45 minutes in the first meeting.