Manchester United icon tips Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid move

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham will complete a summer move to Real Madrid according to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a bold swoop for the England international but the Premier League giants have now sensationally withdrawn from the race.

Financial power is an increasingly relevant factor in negotiations, with Dortmund ready to hold out for €150m, and the Reds have opted to spend their budget on wider squad upgrades.

That has changed the complexion of what Bellingham could do at the end of the campaign, with Scholes’ United and Manchester City also interested, alongside the potential of staying in Germany.

Scholes was asked about his view on the high stakes transfer debacle and the 48-year-old believes Real Madrid are now in pole position.

“I do think he’ll sign for Real Madrid, I don’t know why, I’ve just got that feeling.”

Bellingham will not make a decision on his future until the current campaign is completed, with Dortmund still chasing down Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race, in the 2022/23 run-in.