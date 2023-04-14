Instagram conversation between Hector Bellerin and Borja Iglesias gives Real Betis fans hope of return

Real Betis have been struggling for options at right-back all season, and there is plenty of talk that they may bring in former player Hector Bellerin this summer. Chairman Alvaro Haro has declared in the past that the door is open to the former Barcelona man. A recent Instagram interaction between Bellerin and his former teammate Borja Iglesias has raised hopes that he may finally return in the summer.

The friendship between Aitor Ruibal, Iglesias and Bellerin share a strong friendship, which has recently been documented by Relevo. Following a recent interview being published where Iglesias talks about Bellerin, the Sporting CP full-back replied to him on Instagram, as noted by ED.

“By talking, people understand each other, but it is true that with you it is always easier. I love you, brother,” Bellerin wrote below the post, tagging Iglesias.

“I love you, come soon,” replied Iglesias, leading Beticos to wonder if that meant on a permanent basis.

He may well have meant it purely in terms of a visit, but the impression has been in Spain that as soon as Betis can sign Bellerin within their salary limit, they will try do so. The 28-year-old will be a free agent this summer, with his contract at Sporting expiring.

Image via Cristina Gomez