No ‘Gavi’ exit clause in Ronald Araujo’s Barcelona contract

Barcelona will not lose Ronald Araujo in July if his contract renewal is not updated.

La Blaugrana’s ongoing financial issues have prevented the club from registering contract renewals for Araujo and La Roja teenage star Gavi.

Araujo agreed a new contract, until 2026, including a €1bn release clause prior to the 2022 World Cup, but he is yet complete the paperwork.

As per reports from Diario AS, the deal does not include a clause which allows the Uruguayan international to leave on a free transfer, if Barcelona are unable to bring it within FFP guidelines, before the end of June.

However, the scenario remains more complicated over Gavi’s future, with the 18-year-old eligible to leave for free, if his contract is not registered before the La Liga deadline.

Gavi remains determined to ratify his extension in Catalonia, but clubs from across Europe are monitoring his situation, as Barcelona continue to balance a delicate fiscal scenario.