Former France star tips Kylian Mbappe for Premier League move

Kylian Mbappe should reject Real Madrid’s interest and join Chelsea, according to former France star Florent Malouda.

Mbappe remains consistently linked with a move to Madrid, despite signing a contract extension in Paris last summer, with the new Les Bleus captain facing a key renewal decision in June.

The 24-year-old needs to activate a clause to extend his deal from 2024 from 2025, before the end of June, to prevent a potential free transfer exit next year.

However, despite being inevitably tipped to swap Paris for Madrid, Malouda believes the chance to lead the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea could tempt the former AS Monaco attacker.

“I have been campaigning for Mbappe to join Chelsea for a long time! So far, I’ve failed, but I’ll keep trying”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Hopefully we’ll see him in the Premier League, because it’s the most competitive league in the world.

“There aren’t many teams that can give him what he wants and there aren’t many teams that can build around him.

“He’s a leader, captain of France, and he will look for a leadership role at his next club, which can create problems.”

Mbappe is unlikely to make any firm decision on his club future before the end of the current campaign with PSG determined to retain their star asset in the long term.

The Ligue 1 giants are expected to block a potential exit ahead of the 2023/24 season, regardless of his transfer intentions, as they aim to complete a joint objective of winning the Champions League at the Parc des Princes.