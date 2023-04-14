Fake scouting agencies brought down after police make 11 arrests in Granada

Two scouting agencies have been brought down by a police operation in Granada, with 11 arrests made after the fraudulent businesses were discovered.

According to El Pais, one of the children and one of the coaches involved in the scam reported to the issues to the police. Two companies which were related but separate had brought around 70 children and young adults between the age of 16 and 23 to Granada the majority from Brazil, on the promise of getting them their start in professional football. Around 40 were discovered in two residencies in Granada.

The companies posed as talent-scouting agencies and demanded an initial fee of €5k, then monthly payments of between €1.5k and €1.7k for upkeep. The children were then taken to Spain, and promised they would get their shot in front scouts from clubs, making the jump to professional football. It is thought that most families or individuals paid between €5k and €10k. The police say that none of them managed any benefit from the scheme.

They were also supposed to receive education and Spanish residency while there, but no education was received, while the two groups tried to faslify documents. Amongst the 11 arrested were two teachers and lawyer who were in on the scheme, with all of the arrestees out on bail having given statements in front of a judge. They are accused of bribery/fraud and enabling illegal immigration.

Most of those involved have returned to their countries with their tourist visa expiring, although a few may still be in the country due to the abnormal situation.

The desperation of many to make it in football is a tool that has been exploited around the world for some years, hence why FIFA brought in new laws raising the minimum age for transfers, as a measure against child trafficking.