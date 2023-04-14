Chelsea confirm injury blow ahead of Real Madrid clash

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Kalidou Koulibaly will miss their midweek Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The Blues lost 2-0 in the Spanish capital, in their quarter final first leg on April 12, with Senegalese international Koulibaly forced off in the second half.

Lampard has now updated the situation on the 31-year-old, stating he will be out ‘for a matter of weeks’ with a hamstring issue.

❌ Koulibaly Frank Lampard confirms their defender will be out for the next two games pic.twitter.com/FZhnt79TEP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 14, 2023

With Ben Chilwell suspended, following his first leg red card, Lampard faces a defensive headache, as he aims to turn the tie around.

Spanish international Marc Cucurella is set to replace Chilwell at left wing back, with fellow La Roja star Cesar Azpilicueta in line to replace Koulibaly in a back three, with Benoit Badiashile ineligible.

N’Golo Kante is expected to be rested for the weekend Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, to keep the French international fresh to face Los Blancos on April 18.