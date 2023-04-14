Carlo Ancelotti confirms muscle strains for Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos ahead of Cadiz trip

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that they will be without two of their key players for their trip to Cadiz on Saturday, with Vinicius Junior and Toni Kroos missing out.

Speaking ahead of their trip to Cadiz, Ancelotti did not hide that they were being rested.

“Vini has an adductor overload and the same goes for Kroos. There is no injury on the tests, but there is no need to risk them taking into account we have a game on Tuesday. There are some tired, but they travel.”

He was then asked if they would be fit for Chelsea, to which he replied ‘Yes, they will be there’. Real Madrid take a 2-0 lead to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, theoretically only missing Ferland Mendy.

Both players sat out training on Friday too. Vinicius Junior has played 94% of their minutes in La Liga this season, and is already at 46 matches across the season. Just 63 minutes away from 4,000 already, it is no surprise that Ancelotti chooses to rest him at this stage, as he has often carried the weight of the attack during those games too.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images