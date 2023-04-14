Barcelona follow Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester in queue for talented Croatian teenager

Croatia continue to produce a talent pool of footballers disproportionate to the size of their population, and the secret is most definitely out, for the side that has finished in the top three of the last two World Cups. The latest off the production line is thought to be Luka Vuskovic.

The 16-year-old central defender has already started playing for Hajduk Split’s senior side and has five appearances to his name in the Croatian league. The likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have already been linked with him.

Sport say that City are favourites, with any potential fee looking to be in excess of €10m already. Barcelona have joined the posse of sides that are keeping tabs on him.

Tall, strong, and difficult to beat, Vuskovic has all of the attributes to be a top-class defender. He also has plenty of ability on the ball, showing a taste for causing havoc in the final third. It appears he will not be at Hajduk for long.