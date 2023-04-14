Barcelona set Atletico Madrid injury return date for Pedri

Barcelona could be boosted by the return of midfield star Pedri ahead of their crucial La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrana are edging closer to a first league title win since 2019, with a 13-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid, as Atletico battle for second spot.

Xavi has opted for ongoing caution over injury returns on key players, with the title effectively wrapped, but he is ready to ease Pedri back into action.

As per reports from Marca, the Spanish international is back in light training, with Xavi prepared to wait until he feels 100% fit to return.

Atletico’s Camp Nou visit on April 23 has been pencilled in as a possible comeback date for the 20-year-old, if he remains on track in the coming week.

Fellow injury absentees Ousmane Dembele and Andreas Christensen and not expected to return until next month with their extended break not impacting Barcelona’s season run-in.