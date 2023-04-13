WATCH: Federico Valverde gives first public statement after alleged altercation with Alex Baena

Spanish football news has been dominated this week by coverage of the incident that took place between Federico Valverde and Alex Baena, after Villarreal’s spectacular victory over Real Madrid on Saturday evening.

Valverde is alleged to have attacked Baena in the Santiago Bernabeu parking area, and the Villarreal youngster has since reported the Uruguayan to the National Police, amid accusations of assault.

Valverde was spotted on Monday for the first time since the incident, although he declined to comment on the allegations. However, he has now spoken to El Golazo de Gol, where he took the opportunity to thank those closest to him for their support.

🚨 Primeras palabras de @fedeevalverde tras el encontronazo con Baena: 🎙️@Mariamoranh6: ¿Estás mejor anímicamente? ⚪️ Valverde: "Si, en estos momentos me he apoyado en la familia, en la gente del Madrid y los que me apoyan en la calle" 📺 #Golazo pic.twitter.com/ylsTunoetn — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) April 13, 2023

Valverde received an ovation from the Real Madrid supporters inside the Bernabeu on Wednesday evening, during their 2-0 victory over Chelsea, and he took the opportunity to thank the fans as they serenaded him.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of the matter is. Valverde could receive criminal charges, and there is a possibility that he is suspended for Real Madrid too, with the case having been picked up by the Anti-Violence Committee.