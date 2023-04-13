WATCH: Brahim Diaz earning rave reviews after Milan brilliance in Champions League quarter-final

On-loan Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz has been enjoying plenty of adulation in the aftermath of Milan’s quarter-final victory over Napoli. It was a brilliant turn from the Spanish midfielder that broke the game open for Milan’s winner on the night.

Brahim put in a good overall performance and would be awarded the man of the match award, but there was no doubt that the piece de resistance was his turn away from two Napoli midfielders for the opening goal. He would then drive forward into Napoli territory before laying it right for Rafael Leao, who squared for Ismael Bennacer to finish.

This turn from Brahim Díaz that leads to the sequence of the goal is of such high quality. The technichal level to pull it off and the awareness of his surroundings, as he already has his next move planned when he recieves the ball.pic.twitter.com/GvGZBZOz6P — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) April 12, 2023

Ismaël Bennacer sends the San Siro into commotion! A classic counter from Milan. 😤 pic.twitter.com/1yAH5vjONu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 12, 2023

BOF, QUÉ HICISTE BRAHIM DÍAZ. Giro espectacular, carrera, asistencia… y el primero del Milan.#LaCasadelFútbol #UCL pic.twitter.com/6CpjDfbexJ — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 12, 2023

The San Siro erupts as AC Milan strike first through Ismaël Bennacer 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/BWy8NhzT9Q — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2023

Milan have a reported €22m buy option on Brahim, but Los Blancos also have the power to buy him back for an extra €3m. As his performances become increasingly impressive, there has been plenty of speculation that Real Madrid want to bring him back to the club. Milan are keen to hold onto a player who is clearly becoming differential for them.

With Marco Asensio reportedly close to renewing his deal, it will be interesting to see where Brahim would fit into the Real Madrid side. Presumably the two would impinge on each other in terms of minutes and potentially position.