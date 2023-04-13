Real Madrid

WATCH: Brahim Diaz earning rave reviews after Milan brilliance in Champions League quarter-final

On-loan Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz has been enjoying plenty of adulation in the aftermath of Milan’s quarter-final victory over Napoli. It was a brilliant turn from the Spanish midfielder that broke the game open for Milan’s winner on the night.

Brahim put in a good overall performance and would be awarded the man of the match award, but there was no doubt that the piece de resistance was his turn away from two Napoli midfielders for the opening goal. He would then drive forward into Napoli territory before laying it right for Rafael Leao, who squared for Ismael Bennacer to finish.

Milan have a reported €22m buy option on Brahim, but Los Blancos also have the power to buy him back for an extra €3m. As his performances become increasingly impressive, there has been plenty of speculation that Real Madrid want to bring him back to the club. Milan are keen to hold onto a player who is clearly becoming differential for them.

With Marco Asensio reportedly close to renewing his deal, it will be interesting to see where Brahim would fit into the Real Madrid side. Presumably the two would impinge on each other in terms of minutes and potentially position.

