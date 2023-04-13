Vinicius Junior singles out Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo for surprise praise

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is beginning to receive acclaim as perhaps the best player in the world currently. At any rate, he might be the most difficult to stop, with few defenders able to live with him.

However following Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the Champions League, where Vinicius picked up two more assists, he was asked in the mix zone who the defender he found most difficult to go against was.

“It has to be Araujo, who has defended me best. He is very good and very strong, that’s why he plays for Barca,” Vinicius commented with a laugh, as carried by Sport.

The pair have done battle on a number of occasions, with Vinicius winning the latest round in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win at Camp Nou. However before that, the Blaugrana had put three wins on the bounce together.

The common denonimator was Araujo, who since he had moved to right-back during El Clasico fixtures had a perfect record against Real Madrid. With Vinicius finally getting the better of Araujo. It looks as if the two could define their teams’ chances for many of the coming Clasicos.