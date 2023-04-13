Osasuna make heart-warming gesture to Darko Brasanac after midfielder suffers horrible injury

Darko Brasanac suffered injury heartbreak at the weekend. The Serbian had to be replaced in the first half of Osasuna’s victory over Elche, and tests have confirmed that he has ruptured his cruciate ligaments, as well as tearing his meniscus.

The injury is expected to keep Brasanac out for several months, and his season is most certainly over. He has played regularly under Jagoba Arrasate this season, having made 25 appearances in La Liga.

Brasanac has also featured heavily in Osasuna’s fairy tale Copa del Rey run, which has seen them reach the final, which they will play against Real Madrid at the start of next month. However, his injury has scuppered his chances of being involved in the showpiece event.

However, Brasanac will remain an Osasuna player next season, having had his contract renewed, as per Marca. Los Rojillos have taken the decision because of his injury, which would’ve prevented him finding a new club in the summer.

It is a fantastic gesture from Osasuna, who have shown excellent support to Brasanac during an incredible difficult time.

Image via J.A. Goni/J.P. Urdiroz