Osasuna looking to tempt Barcelona youngster away from Camp Nou

Osasuna have had success with their loan deal for Ez Abde from Barcelona, providing some crucial goals on the way to the Copa del Rey final this season. Now they are looking to bring in another Barcelona on a permanent deal.

Central defender Chadi Riad is on their radar according to Relevo. The 19-year-old has been in good form for Barca Aletic this season, playing 28 times for them, 4 times for the Barcelona under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League, and making a brief appearance against Osasuna for the senior side in November.

Riad also joined Abde on international duty in March for the first time, earning a call-up to the Morocco side. His Barcelona contract is up in the summer of 2024, and the Blaugrana will have to make a decision on whether to sell or renew the teenage promise.

For their part, Osasuna are scouting Riad and will make a decision on how to approach the player in the coming months, taking into account what Barcelona decide to do.