Lionel Messi denies conversations over future with Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona have made no bones about their intentions to bring Lionel Messi back to the club in the summer. The Argentine superstar is out of contract at the end of the season, and while the crucial factor will be persuading Messi to join the club again, it seems as if the finances will be the largest obstacle.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has spoken positively about the prospect of bringing Messi back during the season, and is reportedly part of the club’s efforts to return Messi back to his first club.

Sport say that the pair speak often over the phone, with Xavi regularly bringing up a potential future with Messi playing under him.

However the Catalan paper contacted Messi’s entourage for comment on the matter, and say they got a response from Messi himself. While first putting it across that the pair have a very good relationship, Messi denied that the two talk about his future as a player.

Xavi was crucial in Barcelona’s recruitment efforts last summer, with several players indicating that he was an important factor in their decision to join the club. As they march towards a league title that looks to be paying dividends, and Culers will be hoping he can repeat the trick again.