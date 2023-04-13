Sevilla

Late comeback gives Sevilla excellent chance of reaching Europa League semi-finals

Sevilla will fancy their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League, after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday evening.

It was a tall order for Los Nervionenses to avoid defeat at Old Trafford, with Man Utd not having lose at home since September (vs Real Sociedad). Things didn’t start well, as Marcel Sabitzer scored a first half brace to put the Premier League side in a commanding position.

However, Sevilla continued their strong start under Jose Luis Mendilibar as they salvaged a draw with two late own goals. Jesus Navas’ cross was turned in by Tyrell Malacia after 84 minutes to half the deficit, before Youssef En-Nesyri’s striker went in off Harry Maguire to ensure a share of the spoils.

With Bruno Fernandes suspended, and injuries worries for Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Sevilla could have an excellent chance to continue their love affair with the Europa League next week at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, Sevilla’s full attention must now turn towards Sunday’s crucial La Liga fixture against Valencia. Both sides are embroiled in the relegation battle, and a victory for either would be a huge boost towards survival.

Image via Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Europa League Jesus Navas Manchester United Sevilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News