Ez Abde’s agent spotted in England as speculation intensifies over his Barcelona future

With his long term place at Barcelona looking unclear, Ez Abde was shipped out to Osasuna for this season. Since the, the 22-year-old has been very impressive, which has risen his stock greatly.

Barcelona have been well aware of Abde’s efforts for Los Rojillos, and there is an expectation that he will return to the club this summer, in order to be given a chance in Xavi Hernandez’s first team for next season.

However, the activity of his agent, Javier Garrido, this week could suggest that he may well be on the move this summer. As per Matteo Moretto, Garrido has been spotted in England on his socials, posting visits to Manchester City, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Gente el agente de abde y de Kangin Lee. Se ha ido a Manchester y ha BIRMIGHAM. Juzgar las fotos por si mismas pic.twitter.com/MuFJntaCs6 — mundo_wolves (@hector_rubini) April 12, 2023

EL AGENTE DE ABDE ESTÁ EN WOLVERHAMPTON pic.twitter.com/sl10uDycTc — mundo_wolves (@hector_rubini) April 13, 2023

Abde has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, and Garrido’s posts will do little to stop that speculation from increasing further.

It is worth noting that Garrido also represents Mallorca’s Kang-in Lee, who has also attracted interest from Premier League sides this season. There is an expectation that Lee will leave the Balearic club in the summer.