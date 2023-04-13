“Everyone respects Sevilla” – Jose Luis Mendilibar pleased with late comeback against Manchester United

Sevilla are in with a strong chance of progressing to the semi-finals of the Europa League after a spectacular late comeback in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Los Nervionenses came into the match as big underdogs, and the match went as expected in the first half. Marcel Sabitzer netted twice in seven minutes to put the hosts in a commanding position. However, two late own goals ensured that the tie is finely poised ahead of the return leg at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Speaking to Movistar+ (via Marca), Sevilla head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar credited his players’ resolves after a tough opening to the match.

“The first half hour was a tough period, but then we recomposed ourselves. We didn’t throw the game away and we never gave up. Everyone respects Sevilla in this competition.”

Sevilla are the most successful side in UEFA Cup/Europa League history, having won the competition six times. They will fancy their chances of making it seven this season, despite their disappointing domestic form.