Ebullient Vinicius Junior delights Real Madrid fans with statement on contract

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was in a cheerful mood as he came through the mix zone following their 2-0 victory over Chelsea. The Brazilian forward gave both assists for Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, and the good news for Real Madrid fans is that he is likely to stick around for some time.

Speaking to the press, he first addressed Carlo Ancelotti’s future. The Italian has been linked with the Brazil job this summer should he and Real Madrid part ways. Vinicius was asked whether he would prefer to have Ancelotti as his national team boss or as his club manager.

“I wish he could be both,” he responded, before responding to whether Ancelotti was the best coach around.

“For me he is the best coach in the world, and for the players here,” Marca report.

He was then asked where he saw himself in a year’s time, regarding his own future. Vinicius is out of contract in 2024, meaning Real Madrid will want to tie him down before too long.

“On my best form, playing for the greatest club in the world and hopefully winning lots of Champions Leagues like Luka, like Karim.”

Vinicius was then quizzed as to how negotiations were going, and whether he would be signing soon.

“If only I could sign forever,” Vinicius grinned as he bounced away.

After the match many of the talk shows in Spain were debating whether Vinicius was the best in the world or not, The 22-year-old is certainly one of the most difficult to stop currently, and there is a strong argument that there is no better selection on the left side of attack in the world currently.