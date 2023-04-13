Dani Alves suffers fresh blow in sexual assault case as judge rejects legal team’s proposal

Dani Alves has been confined to the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona for much of 2023, having been charged with sexual assault in January. The former Barcelona and Sevilla has twice been denied bail, meaning that he will likely to imprisoned until his trial date.

The investigation remains ongoing into the alleged incident, which took place on the 30th of December last year, at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona. Alves’ legal team has been working on gaining advantages in the case, but they have been fruitless in their latest attempt.

According to MD, Alves’ team requested to have the victim interviewed by a psychologist, who had been hired by them. Furthermore, the event would have been recorded. However, the presiding judge has rejected the proposal. Instead, the victim will be examined by an independent specialist from the Institute of Legal Medicine (IMLC).

Alves, who has been short of visitors during his time in jail, has maintained his innocence through the case. However, with no trial date in sight, he looks set to be stuck in prison for the foreseeable future.