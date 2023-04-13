Getafe Real Madrid

Chelsea defender branded as a “disgrace” following crucial error against Real Madrid

Real Madrid secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, although the scoreline could’ve been even better for the reigning champions.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio got the goals, but Chelsea were forced to play the final 30 minutes of the match with 10 men, following Ben Chilwell’s red card for a professional foul on Rodrygo.

Marc Cucurella, who had only been on the pitch for a matter of minutes, was caught out for the incident, and members of the English media have not held back in their criticism of the former Getafe player. Jamie O’Hara, who works for TalkSPORT, tweeted his disdain for Cucurella’s performance, calling him a “disgrace”.

Cucurella could start against Real Madrid in the second leg due to Chilwell’s suspension. The two are Chelsea’s first choice options at left wing back, and the Spaniard will hope for a better evening at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Chelsea Marc Cucurella Real Madrid

