Barcelona still in with a chance of signing Spanish wonderkid this summer

Barcelona have gone done the path of signing exciting young Spanish talents in recent seasons, and it has certainly paid off. Pedri, bought from Las Palmas in 2020, has become an indispensable player since joining.

It could be an avenue of exploration this summer, with Arnau Martinez having been linked with a move back to his former club. The 19-year-old was at the La Masia academy from 2010 to 2016, before ending up at Girona two years later.

He has impressed for the Catalan club this season, but he could be set to leave in the summer. However, Sport have reported that his future is not yet finalised, despite reports that he has agreed terms to join Atletico Madrid.

However, Atletico and Girona have been unable to agree a fee so far, which could allow Barcelona to swoop in. They are aware of his situation, but so far, have not made a move to sign their former youngster.