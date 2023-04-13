Barcelona right back target will be “open to the market” this summer

Right back has been a consistent problem for Barcelona for several seasons now. Ever since Dani Alves’ first departure from the club in 2016, they have been unable to replace him.

This season, Jules Kounde has been tasked with playing at right back, despite his preference being a central defender. Despite this, he has had a stellar season, alongside with the rest of the Barcelona defence, which has seen them concede just nine league goals in 28 matches so far.

Barcelona may look to explore the market this summer for a new right back, and if they do, one of their previous targets is expected to be available for transfer. Relevo report that Thierry Correia, who currently plays for Valencia, will be “open to the market”.

Correia had been scouted by Barcelona earlier this season, although their interest has seemingly cooled in recent months. Nevertheless they could decide to pursue a deal for the Portuguese in the summer.

However, their financial situation would make any deal difficult, especially with Correia having a €100m release clause in his Valencia contract. Los Che are under no obligations to let him leave on a cut-price deal, either.