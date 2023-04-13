Barcelona have already confirmed two signings ahead of this summer’s transfer window

Despite their well documented financial issues, Barcelona intend to do serious business this summer, as they look to strengthen Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad ahead of next season.

However, their dealings are likely to be limited to free transfers and loans because of their predicament, but nevertheless, that has not stopped them from already agreeing deals to sign two players this summer.

Victor Malo has reported that Barcelona have agreed terms with both Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan. Both deals have been closed, but official confirmation will not come until the end of the season at the earliest.

It could be delayed if Financial Fair Play becomes an issue, but there is a determination in the Barcelona camp to improve their financial situation, having now been affected by it for multiple seasons.

Both Martinez and Gundogan will be valuable additions to the Barcelona squad ahead of next season. Each will add much-needed experience to a relatively young squad, and they will also add extra depth.

Image via Catherine Ivill/Getty Images