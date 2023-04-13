Barcelona facing complications in their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are determined to add attacking reinforcements to Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad this summer, having struggled for goals during the second half of this season.

After a lightning start to his Barcelona career, Robert Lewandowski’s contributions has dried up in 2023, while Ousmane Dembele has been plagued with injury. Raphinha has impressed, but his inconsistences are well documented.

Lionel Messi and Vitor Roque have been heavily linked with moves to Barcelona this summer. The former may not be the only player to return to Catalonia, with rumours of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being very interested in re-joining the Blaugrana.

Sport have reported that Chelsea are expected to let Aubameyang leave, but not in a way that will suit Barcelona. The Premier League side are reportedly put a €10m asking price on the Gabonese forward.

Barcelona’s financial situation means that they cannot afford to spend a transfer fee on Aubameyang, which could curtail any chance of him returning to the club this summer, especially with Inter Milan also being credited with an interest in securing his services.

It may be a case of Barcelona exploring other options this summer, if they cannot get Chelsea to reduce their asking price, or get them to agree to a loan deal.