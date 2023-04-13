Aymeric Laporte linked with sensational return to Athletic Club this summer

In the 21st century, there is an argument to suggest that Aymeric Laporte has been the biggest talent to emerge from Athletic Club.

The defender, who spent six seasons in the first team at the Basque side, now plays for Manchester City, where he has great success since joining in 2018. On top of that, he is a regularly for Spain, having switched his allegiance from France in 2021.

However, Laporte has fallen down the pecking order at Man City this season, with Pep Guardiola favouring Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji instead. His first team minutes have been severely limited, and his future has been the cause of much speculation.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Laporte, although their financial situation is likely to scupper any attempts to sign the 28-year-old.

Barcelona look to instead be signing Inigo Martinez, who plays for Athletic, and the Basque club could looking to replace the veteran with Laporte, as The Sun (via MD) have linked them with a sensational swoop for their former man.

It would be a remarkable piece of business for Athletic Club, and one that would make their intentions for next season clear, having already tied Oihan Sancet down to a new long-term contract in recent weeks